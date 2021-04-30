William Banyai Sells 19,878 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $2,731,237.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,792,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,200.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.15. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

