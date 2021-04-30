William Blair Comments on Ecolab Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.54.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $224.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

