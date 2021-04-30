Wintrust Financial Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.