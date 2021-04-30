WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$4,946,215.82 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 158,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.22 ($22.30), for a total value of A$4,946,215.82 ($3,533,011.30).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Richard White sold 155,489 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.83 ($22.74), for a total transaction of A$4,949,214.87 ($3,535,153.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.