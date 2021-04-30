Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 4,016 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 1.2% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.07. 62,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

