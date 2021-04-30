Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $30.73 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

