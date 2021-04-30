Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Acquires A$47,932.90 in Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 36,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,932.90 ($34,237.79).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wotso Property alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 16,824 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$22,039.44 ($15,742.46).

On Thursday, April 8th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 41,753 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$54,779.94 ($39,128.53).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 604,242 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$845,334.56 ($603,810.40).

On Tuesday, March 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 84,856 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$110,991.65 ($79,279.75).

On Tuesday, March 9th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 816,347 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$1,063,700.14 ($759,785.82).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 226,401 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$313,338.98 ($223,813.56).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Wotso Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wotso Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.