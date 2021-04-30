WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,090 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

WPP (LON:WPP) received a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 975.40 ($12.74) on Friday. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,000.01 ($13.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 940.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 814.63. The company has a market capitalization of £11.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

