WPP (LON:WPP) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 996 ($13.01).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 981.40 ($12.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,000.01 ($13.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 940.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 814.63.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.