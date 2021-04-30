Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

WRAP stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 14,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group began coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,195.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $54,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $310,952.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $204,900.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

