Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WH. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.52. 7,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,654. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.