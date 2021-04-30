Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 403.4% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xcel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Xcel Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

