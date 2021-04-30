Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 403.4% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.02.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter.
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.