Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last 90 days. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 13,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

