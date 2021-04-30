Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Update

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 175.5% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xiaobai Maimai alerts:

Shares of HX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,072. Xiaobai Maimai has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaobai Maimai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaobai Maimai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.