Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $127.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,896,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,989. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $80.45 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

