XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPO. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,246. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $141.21. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.66, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

