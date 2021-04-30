Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Yamato in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YATRY opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. Yamato has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

