Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and retailing of athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, casual and outdoor footwear. Also, it provides logistics services to footwear, apparel, and electronics industries; manufactures foamed cotton, as well as molding equipment; leases machinery and equipment; offers sub-contracting services for the manufacture of leather; provides management services; distributes licensed products; and manufactures chemical products for shoes. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. “

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.