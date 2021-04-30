Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $119.14. 27,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,222. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.17. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $119.23.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

