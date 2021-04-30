Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSET. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. 161,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $339.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

