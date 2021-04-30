Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

