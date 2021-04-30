Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $885.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will announce sales of $885.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $886.66 million and the lowest is $884.76 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.82. 686,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,932. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

