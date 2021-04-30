Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. NextEra Energy reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.19. 128,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,859,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

