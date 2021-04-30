Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.70. SJW Group posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJW. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,686,000 after purchasing an additional 152,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,091,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.40%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.