Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUFN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 167,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,530 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $308.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.