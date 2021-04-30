Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $37.91. 16,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.