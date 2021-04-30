Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post sales of $138.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.63 million and the highest is $139.70 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $146.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $580.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.70 million to $582.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $610.30 million, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $612.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 79,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,320. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $387.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

