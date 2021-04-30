Zacks: Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.21). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

PIRS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 336,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,121. The firm has a market cap of $128.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

