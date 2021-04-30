Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.06 Million

Brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post sales of $14.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.25 million and the lowest is $13.87 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $15.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $58.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.24 million to $60.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.08 million, with estimates ranging from $57.57 million to $66.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

SCM stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 58,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,513. The company has a market capitalization of $259.94 million, a P/E ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

