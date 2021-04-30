Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.05). Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Standpoint Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $53.90.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,251,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 620.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 70,390 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

