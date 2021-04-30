Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 2,518,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,746. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,173.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after buying an additional 1,508,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after buying an additional 825,248 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,689,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

