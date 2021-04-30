Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report $3.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $3.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $35.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $55.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 167,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,741. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.56.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

