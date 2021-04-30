Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.25. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 488,033 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,809,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -478.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

