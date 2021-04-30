Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.31). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.20. 69,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,887. The firm has a market cap of $363.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

