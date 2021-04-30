Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.32). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.25) to ($7.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $220,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.