Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.83 Million

Analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post sales of $129.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.60 million to $135.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $514.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $531.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $511.73 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $519.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,197,000 after buying an additional 112,876 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in First Merchants by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,017,000 after acquiring an additional 535,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Merchants by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 331,345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at $22,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,182. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

