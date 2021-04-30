Zacks: Brokerages Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.82). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,769 shares of company stock valued at $204,470,390 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 35.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $4,160,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OM traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,281. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit