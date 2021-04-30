Zacks: Brokerages Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.82). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,769 shares of company stock valued at $204,470,390 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 35.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $4,160,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OM traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,281. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

