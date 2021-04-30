Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce sales of $3.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.54 billion to $14.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.99 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

SYF stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 62,218 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,478.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 214,862 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

