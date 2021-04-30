Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will report sales of $39.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.84 billion to $39.94 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $41.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $129.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $130.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.57 billion to $133.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.37.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. 60,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,731,804. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in The Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

