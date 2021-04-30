Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

WPM stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

