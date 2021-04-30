Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.09. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $763,474,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $78,634,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

