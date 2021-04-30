Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HVRRY. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $93.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannover Rück (HVRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.