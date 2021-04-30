Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Sell

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $319.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

