Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Get Celsion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.42. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celsion by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.