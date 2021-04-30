Zacks Investment Research Lowers The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Hold

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

YORW stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The York Water has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $664.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in The York Water by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The York Water by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of The York Water by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The York Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of The York Water by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

