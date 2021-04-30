Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Hold

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CYTK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $219,393.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,479 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cytokinetics by 36.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

