Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) to “Hold”

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Farfetch by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,300 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

