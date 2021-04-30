Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEINY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Heineken from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

HEINY opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heineken (HEINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.