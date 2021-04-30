Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pentair’s first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues improved year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from strong demand in the residential focused businesses amid the pandemic. Activity in industrial and commercial businesses has picked up lately. It expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.80 and $2.95 in 2021. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 15%. However, impacts of the pandemic on commercial filtration business in Europe and certain portions of Industrial & Flow Technologies segment and material cost inflation remain concerns. Nevertheless, Pentair will gain from restructuring initiatives, productivity improvement, price hikes and cost control. Focus on digital transformation, innovation and acquisitions will also aid growth.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PNR. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.27.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.80. 2,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $65.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after acquiring an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

