Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to “Strong-Buy”

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEBO. B. Riley upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of PEBO opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $667.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

